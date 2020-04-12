Section
32 caught violating emergency decree in Pattaya
Thailand
General

published : 12 Apr 2020 at 15:37

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Authorities round up 32 people holding a party at a house in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri on Sunday. (Photo by Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
CHON BURI: Thirty-two people, most of them transvestites, were arrested on Sunday in a raid on house in Bang Lamung district for violating the emergency decree prohibiting a gathering which may be conducive to the spread of Covid-19.

The raid on a two-storey luxury house in tambon Nong Prue occurred about 30 minutes after midnight and was conducted by a combined force of local, tourist and immigration police in responding to a complaint from local residents.

They found in the house 27 Thais, four Chinese and one Pakistani national, most of them transvestites. They were livestreaming themselves via the Kwai app, performing in various positions for members to view.

The authorities took their temperatures before taking them to Nong Prue police station where they were charged with violating the emergency decree.


