Bodies of missing girl students found in river

Rescue volunteers and police are seen on the bank of the Kwae Noi River in Dan Makhham Tia district of Kanchanaburi where the body of a second girl was found on Sunday. (Photo by Piyarach Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: The bodies of two girl students who went missing on Friday in the Kwae Noy river in this western province were recovered on Sunday, authorities said.

The first body was found on Sunday morning stuck at a fish basket near Wat Chorakhae Phuak in tambon Chorakhe Phuak of Dan Makham Tia district by villagers.

The second was found by members of a search team on Sunday afternoon.

On Friday, three Grade 2 girl students at Ban Kao Withaya School in Kanchanaburi's Muang district went down to play in the Kwae Noy river in tambon Ban Kao of Muang district and were swept away by a strong current. A man who witnessed the incident went into the river to help, but he could save only one of them. The other two girls disappeared before his eyes.

Divers from various rescue units were called for help. Equipped with diving gear and flat-bottomed boats, they searched for the two girls but were not successful on the first two days.

After the first body was located on Sunday morning, the divers continued the search and found the body of the other girl about 500 metres from the spot where the first body was discovered.