5th Covid-19 death in Samut Prakan
Thailand
General

published : 13 Apr 2020 at 10:23

writer: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

The temple in Muang district of Samut Prakan where the body of a coronavirus victim was cremated on Sunday. The name of the temple was not given. (Photo supplied)
SAMUT PRAKAN: A 56-year-old man who earlier visited Lumpinee boxing stadium in Bangkok died on Sunday from Covid-19. He was the 5th fatality from the disease in the province.

According to his relatives, the man read a Facebook message posted by Mathew Deane Chanthavanij, an actor and singer, on March 13 saying that he had been infected with Covid-19 at Lumpinee boxing stadium.

This caused him great worry because he had been at the stadium watching the boxing on the same date. 

He went to a private hospital in the province, where he tested positive for the virus and was subsequently admitted for treatment from March 15.

After for weeks of treatment, he died on Sunday at the hospital. A cremation rite was held for him at a temple in Muang district the same day.

Following the man's death, Chonsawas Assavahame, chairman of the provincial chamber of commerce, flew six drones to spray disinfectant over Muang district to help boost the morale of the residents.

On the ground, officials from the provincial administration organisation handed out bags of rice, face masks and hand sanitising gel to people and sprayed disinfectant in every district.

