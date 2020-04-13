Section
Phuket: 2 new Covid-19 cases
Thailand
Phuket: 2 new Covid-19 cases

published : 13 Apr 2020 at 11:37

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

Patong and other beaches in Phuket remain closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 on the resort island. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)
PHUKET: Another two women were found infected with Covid-19, bringing the number of confirmed infections in this province to 178, the provincial communicable disease committee announced on Monday.

Both are Thai nationals and have a history of close contact with previously confirmed cases.

The province's 177th coronavirus case is 50 years old. She is a food vendor in Bang Thao area in tambon Choeng Thale of Thalang district and had been in close contact with the 161st case.

The other woman, the 178th, is 40 years old. She is a masseuse who worked in the same parlour in Patong area of Kathu district as the 131st case.

