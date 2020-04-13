Section
King praises united fight against virus
published : 13 Apr 2020 at 12:09

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Volunteers join a project organised by the Bang Kholaem district office to clean Rama III Bridge BRT station on April 6, 2020 to fight the coronavirus spread in Bangkok. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)
His Majesty the King has offered moral support to everybody joining efforts to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further in the country, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Monday.

Gen Prayut said the King praised the government, authorities, health personnel, volunteers, the private sector and people for their hard work and patience in the national fight against the coronavirus.

The King said he and Her Majesty the Queen stand ready to help to support their work, the prime minister added.

