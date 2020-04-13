Thailand logs 28 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths Monday

Immigration officers check the temperatures of Myanmar fisherman, as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus, at the port in Pattani on Saturday. (AFP photo)

Thailand reported 28 new coronavirus infections on Monday, for a total of 2,579 cases, a health official said. There were 2 more deaths, taking the nation's toll to 40.

The number of confirmed new cases was lower than the 33 recorded on Sunday, and marks the sixth straight day of declines since the 111 recorded on April 8.

Because a relatively small number of people have been tested, however, it is impossible to say how far and how fast the virus is spreading, and it is essential to maintain frequent hand washing -- for 20 seconds -- and social distancing. The peak number of confirmed cases so far was the 188 recorded on March 22.

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

-- More to follow --