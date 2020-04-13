Coronavirus tames Songkran celebration

Thippawan Intharapanya pours water on a Buddha image in her apartment room in Bang Sue district on Songkran. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Thais celebrated the Lunar New Year in an unusually subdued way as the coronavirus kept them in their homes, without the customary boisterous water splashing and trips upcountry for family reunions.

Places usually chaotic with water splashing and the exchange of water gunfire, like Silom and Khao San roads in Bangkok, were quiet after the government cancelled the Songkran festival holiday to keep Covid-19 at bay.

Chang Arena in Buri Ram, known as Thunder Castle, sits deserted on Songkran Day, after all activities were cancelled. (Photo: Surachai Piraksa)

Outside the capital, famous Songkran gathering places like Chang Arena in the Buri Ram municipality and Bueng Bua Yai in Bua Yai district of Nakhon Ratchasima were deserted.

Revellers usually throng popular areas to have fun after offering alms to monks in the morning to ensure a good start on the first day of the Thai New Year.

Some places, such as Wong Sawang market in Bangkok's Bang Sue area, still had people offering alms to monks.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration demanded no water splashing and threatened violators with stern punishment, amid worries the festival could give fresh impetus to the Covid-19 outbreak.

It even suggested people go online to pay respect to their parents and other senior family members, instead of the traditional hand and foot washing at their homes, to keep travel to a minimum.

Centre spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin on Monday reiterated the warning there should be no complacency during Songkran, even though the country has reported fewer new infections over recent days.

Another 28 new cases werer reported on Monday, a drop from 33 on Sunday and 45 on Saturday.

"Please do not lower your guard," Dr Taweesilp said during the daily briefing.

Influential former politician and sports impresario Newin Chidchob warned people planning a reunion with their family in Buri Ram of the possible consequences for their parents and others.

"If you don't want to see your parents or loved ones put in quarantine, please stay put," he wrote on his Facebook account. "Don't travel to Buri Ram."

People offer alms to monks at Wong Sawang wet market in Bang Sue district on the first day of the Thai Lunar New Year. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

In Pathum Thani provice, Sunee Sukprasertchai, an elderly Mon resident, said she poured water on Buddha images at her house and strictly followed safe social-distancing.

She told relatives not to come to her house this year and used social media to give her blessings instead of seeing people in person.

She did not disclose her age.

Pathum Thani is one of the provinces where the Mon people have been settled. They usually mark Songkran with a six-day celebration.