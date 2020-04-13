Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Quick probes ordered to find wildfire suspects
Thailand
General

Quick probes ordered to find wildfire suspects

published : 13 Apr 2020 at 16:35

writer: Phanumet Tanraksa

Officials check a hotspot, one of the many in Chiang Mai, on Monday. (Photo supplied by Phanumate Tanraksa)
Officials check a hotspot, one of the many in Chiang Mai, on Monday. (Photo supplied by Phanumate Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Officials in all districts with hotspots should expedite their investigations to find the causes of wildfires so that legal action can be taken against suspects in three days, governor Charoenrit Sanguansat said on Monday.

Speaking at a meeting of the provincial centre for the prevention of and solutions to the PM2.5 problem and wildfires, the governor said 108 hotspots had been detected in 24 tambons of 12 districts in Chiang Mai.

Nine of those hotspots were found in forest conservation areas and 18 recurred from the old spots thought to have been extinguished, he said.

A large number of hotspots were in mountainous areas with deep ravines in Chiang Dao district adjoining Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son provinces. The hotspots can be reached about three to four hours on foot.

Mr Charoenrit stressed the need for authorities to strictly enforce the law against people suspected of starting a fire. They should rush to where the fire started as soon as possible to investigate. The entire process should be completed and legal action taken against the suspects in three days.

With a clear instruction for them to follow, the officials should no longer have an excuse that they are in still in the process of gathering evidence.

So far, 1,040 police complaints have been filed against wildfire suspects.

Starting from Monday, Region 5 provincial police would comb areas where wildfires had repeatedly recurred to find the culprits for legal action, he added.

Komsan Suwan-ampa, deputy Chiang Mai governor, said many of the wildfires recurred from the old spots. Therefore, firefighters are require to make sure the fire is completely extinguished before leaving a spot.

Officials who find it difficult to reach trouble spots can submit a request for help to the wildfire suppression centre for consideration.

He cited as an example that a KA-32 helicopter of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department would on Monday drop water to douse the fire in Mae Taeng district and an MI-17 helicopter of the army would do the same in Mae Chaem district.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Riding with risk

Bus driver dies of Covid-19; bus agency slammed for not revealing she had been hospitalised since April 4.

17:44
World

Philippine deaths rise, new cases slow; Malaysia plateaus

Indonesia on Monday announced 316 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 4,557, according to data provided by a health ministry official, Achmad Yurianto.

17:17
Thailand

Poll: Most skip Songkran home visits

A majority of people say they would not return home in the provinces to celebrate Songkran, the traditional Thai New Year, and to pay respect to senior people because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

16:46