Pandemic rules tame Songkran celebration

Bangkok's CentralWorld shopping centre is deserted on Songkran Day on Monday. Without the Covid-19 pandemic, the place would have been overcrowded on the Thai New Year day. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Thais on Monday celebrated their New Year in an unusually subdued way as the coronavirus kept them in their homes, without the customary boisterous water splashing and trips upcountry for family reunions.

Places usually chaotic with water splashing and the exchange of water gunfire, like Silom and Khao San roads in Bangkok, were quiet on Monday after the government cancelled the Songkran festival holiday to keep Covid-19 at bay.

Outside the capital, famous Songkran gathering places like Chang Arena in the Buri Ram municipality and Bueng Bua Yai in Bua Yai district of Nakhon Ratchasima were deserted.

Revellers usually throng popular areas to have fun after offering alms to monks in the morning to ensure a good start on the first day of the Thai New Year.

Some places, such as Wong Sawang market in Bangkok's Bang Sue area, still saw people offering alms to monks, but while adhering to social distancing.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration demanded no water splashing and threatened violators with harsh punishment, amid worries the festival could give fresh impetus to the Covid-19 outbreak.

It even suggested people go online to pay respect to their parents and other senior family members, instead of the traditional hand and foot washing at their homes, to keep travel to a minimum.

Influential former politician and sports impresario Newin Chidchob warned people planning a reunion with their family in Buri Ram of the possible consequences for their parents and others.

"If you don't want to see your parents or loved ones put in quarantine, please stay put," he wrote on his Facebook account. "Don't travel to Buri Ram."

Meanwhile, police rounded up five young men on Sunday at 7pm for defying the emergency decree after they posted footage of themselves splashing water on passersby in Roi Et's Selaphum district, police said on Monday.

They now face charges of violating the emergency decree as well as Infectious Diseases Act.

In Trang, local villagers and tourists on Monday reportedly played water games at Wang Hin Lad Waterfall in Yan Ta Khao district.

A source said the authorities had closed the front entrance and placed a sign warning people not to enter the area. However, people were still able to access the waterfall via another route through a rubber plantation.

Authorities said the revellers were mostly local villagers who had been warned not to celebrate multiple times. More sturdy measures are now being put in place by officials to prevent further celebrations during the nationwide lockdown.