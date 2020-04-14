Storms continue, 800 homes damaged

A storm damaged house, stripped of its roof, in Chakkarat district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Summer storms that have damaged more than 800 houses in nine provinces of upper Thailand were were forecast to continue on Tuesday.

Somsak Khaosuwan, director-general of the Meteorological Department, said a high-pressure system from China clashed with rising hot air over the region and would cause more storms in the North, Central Plains and East on Tuesday.

In the North, storm warnings were out for Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Lamphun, Nan, Phayao, Phrae, Sukhothai, Tak and Uttaradit provinces.

In the East, Chon Buri, Rayong and Trat provinces.

And also for Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri and Uthai Thani provinces.

Monthol Sudprasert, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said storms damaged 826 houses in 118 villages in Chanthaburi, Chiang Rai, Chon Buri, Khon Kaen, Loei, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Phitsanulok and Udon Thani provinces.

There were no casualties, he said.