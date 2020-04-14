Nonthaburi police chief moved in wake of gambling bust

Officials from the Department of Provincial Administration's special operations team seize gambling equipment and bets from tables during the raid on April 8. (Photo: DOPA special operations team Facebook page)

NONTHABURI: The provincial police chief has been transferred in the wake of an April 8 raid on a gambling den in which 122 people were caught. Five senior police officers at Muang police station were earlier moved from their jobs.

Pol Lt Gen Amphon Buarupporn, chief of Provincial Police Region 1, signed the order on Tuesday transferring Pol Maj Gen Paisarn Wongwatcharamongkhol, chief of Nonthaburi police, to the regional operations centre.

The move stems from a raid by Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) officials on a gambling den in Soi Phibulsongkhram 32 of tambon Suan Yai, in Muang district, on the night of April 8, Thai media reported on Tuesday.

A total of 122 people, 49 men and 73 women, were arrested and about 200,000 baht in cash placed as bets, along with gambling equipment, seized, according to the DOPA’s special operations team Facebook page.

Following the bust an investigation was launched and Pol Lt Gen Amphon transferred five officers at Muang police station -- Pol Col Seehadet Srakobkaew, chief of Muang police station; Pol Lt Col Sunate Seechamnarn, deputy chief responsible for crime suppression; Pol Lt Col Passakorn Chaithaweewong, deputy chief responsible for investigation; Pol Lt Col Somkhuan Taengprom, crime suppression chief; and Pol Maj Charnchai Onkham, investigation chief.

The provincial police chief has now also been transferred to ensure the investigation can proceed unhindered.

A total of 122 people are found gambling in a building at Soi Phibulsongkhram 32 in Muang district on April 8. (Photo: Department of Provincial Administration's special operations team Facebook page)



