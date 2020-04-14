Man dies in pickup crushed by falling tree during storm

A pick-up is seen crushed by a tree toppled in a strong storm in Ban Pong district, Ratchaburi province, on Monday, killing a man inside. (Photo: Saichol Srinuanchan)

RATCHABURI: A man in a pickup truck was killed when it was crushed by a falling tree during a strong storm in Ban Pong district on Monday afternoon, police said.

The man was identified as Sukrit Borisut, 32, of tambon Berkprai in Ban Pong district.

The incident occurred at about 7pm after Sukrit drove to a house that needed painting near a railway track in tambon Pak Raet. While Sukrit was in the house talking to a friend, a strong storm erupted, bringing heavy rain. Sukrit ran to his pick-up and jumped inside to switch off the sound system, which he had left on. At that moment a large yang tree, about 100 years old, crashed down onto the pick-up.

Rescue workers used a motorised chainsaw to cut the tree trunk into blocks and removed them from the pick-up with an excavator. Sukrit's body was found inside the badly-damaged vehicle.