Fifth Covid-19 case emerges in Khon Kaen

published : 14 Apr 2020 at 13:13

writer: Chakrapan Nathanri

Somsak Jangtrakul, right, the Khon Kaen governor, answers a media question about the Covid-19 situation in the province. (Photo by Chakrapan Nathanri)
Somsak Jangtrakul, right, the Khon Kaen governor, answers a media question about the Covid-19 situation in the province. (Photo by Chakrapan Nathanri)

KHON KAEN: A 63-year-old woman from Nam Phong district has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the fifth confirmed infection in the province, governor Somsak Jangtrukul said on Tuesday.

Citing a report from the provincial public health office, Mr Somsak said the woman lived with a daughter at their home in Nam Phong district. The daughter recently returned from abroad and went into home quarantine for 14 days.

On April 8, the woman went to Nam Phong Hospital after developing a high fever. The hospital took samples from her and sent them for testing. On April 13, two tests confirmed she had Covid-19 and she  was admitted to Khon Kaen Hospital for treatment.

The Nam Phong district chief and agency officials went to Nam Phong on Monday to investigate where she had travelled and who had been in close contact with her. People deemed at risk of contracting the virus from her would be called to undergo a physical examination.

Medical personnel who had close contact with the woman would be quarantined for 14 days.

Khon Kaen has so far recorded five Covid-19 cases. Four patients have recovered and been discharged, while one is being treated at Khon Kaen Hospital, the governor said.

Thailand on Tuesday recorded 34 new cases of novel coronavirus and one additional death.

