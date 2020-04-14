Phuket: Boy, 1, among 10 new cases, total 188

Officials and volunteers manning a screening checkpoint in Phuket stops a motorcyclist wanting to pass the checkpoint for screening checks. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A one-year-old boy and a 13-year-old schoolgirl were among 10 new Covid-19 cases, in this island province, raising the total to 188 with no death, the provincial emergency committee announced on Tuesday.

The 10 new cases — 179th to 188th — are all Thais. They are:

A 24-year-old graphic designer who lived in Bang Thao area in tambon Choeng Thalae of Thalang district. He had been in contact with the 174th case and became sick on April 7;

A 20-year-old male employee at a private firm. He was a younger brother of the 179th patient. The man had been in contact with the confirmed Covid-19 case who was patient No.174. He lived in Bang Thao area and fell sick on April 8;

A 59-year-old housewife who had been in close contact with the 171st case. She lived in Bang Thao ara and became ill on April 7;

A schoolgirl, 13, who had been in close contact with the 181st case and lived in Bang Thao. She became sick on April 6;

A 70-year-old man who worked as a security guard. He had been in close contact with the 171st patient and stayed in the same house in Bang Thao. He became ill on March 27;

A 22-year-old female university student who had been in contact with the 174th patient and stayed in the same house in Bang Thao. She became ill on March 28. She was the patient No.184;

A 22-year-old female university who was a twin sister of the 184th patient and had been in close contact with the 174th patient. She became ill on April 9;

A one-year-old boy who had been in close contact with the 174th case. He became ill on April 12;

A 36-year-old man who worked as a glass door-installing subcontractor. He had been in close contact with the 174th case. He became ill on March 29;

A 97-year-old woman who lived in the same house with the 174th patient. She was diagnosed with the Covid-19 disease, but showed no symptoms.

The provincial panel said most new cases had a history of close contact with previously confirmed cases.

Of the cumulative 188 cases, 72 recovered and returned home, 115 people are under treatment, three of whom are critical, said the panel. The other had been taken to hospital after a motorycle crash. He tested positive for coronavirus and died later of both accident injuries and lung infection.