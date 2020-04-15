Dead bus driver caught virus at party

Bangkok Mass Transit Authority workers disinfect a Route 140 bus at a depot in Bang Khunthian district in Bangkok. Arnun Chonmahatrakool

A bus driver who recently died from Covid-19 contracted it after partying with a friend who had the virus, according to the Department of Disease Control (CDC).

Anupong Sujariyakul, a health expert with the CDC, said its investigation team noted the driver developed a fever of March 26 after partying with nine friends, one of whom was a friend of a waitress who contracted the virus after serving drinks in a pub last month.

The driver, who was female, along with seven others, were infected with the novel coronavirus.

The CDC said she ran a high temperature and had diarrhoea on April 2 and went to Phra Pinklao Hospital to be tested, before she was sent home.

It said her result showed positive for Covid-19 the following day and she was told to immediately go return to the hospital.

The driver, 52, who drove on Route 140, died on Sunday night. She had been battling high blood pressure and heart disease.

She drove her bus from Victory Monument to Samae Dam despite her fever between March 26 and April 2.

Mr Anupong said her nine colleagues at work, including other bus drivers and collectors, tested negative for the virus.

She was only tested after learning her friends at the party were infected by the disease.

"The passengers on her bus had a very low chance of infection," Mr Anupong said. "If any passenger […] is worried, he or she can go get tested for Covid-19."

The CDC learned that most of the passengers on her bus were wearing masks, which lowered the chance of contracting the disease.

The death of the bus driver marked the kingdom's 41st Covid-19 fatality. There were 2,613 recorded cases with 34 new ones as of Tuesday.

Among them, 27 cases were a result of them having close contact with other infected patients.

Among the 34 were Thai returnees from Italy and Malaysia and an at-risk professional, among others. A total of 27 of them contracted the virus after coming in close to infected patients.

The Ministry of Public Health will offer medical insurance to more than one million health volunteers fighting the disease.

In addition, the Department of Health Service Support will help Thai masseurs by providing financial support.

It followed news that 50,000 of them failed to get government financial support due to application mishaps at the Finance Ministry.

Some had mentioned they were farmers or students in their application for help from the government.

The DHSS will help them provide clarification of their occupation during the appeal procedure.