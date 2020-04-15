Dead taxi driver not infected with Covid-19

Police at the scene where taxi driver Sriprai Thiansawang was found dead in Samut Prakan's Muang district on Monday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: The taxi driver found dead on a roadside in Muang district on Monday was not infected with Covid-19, according to his wife, who cited the result of an autopsy by the Police General Hospital.

Sriprai Thiansawang, 49, was found dead on open ground beside a road. A green-yellow taxi with the engine still running was parked on the road. His body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital for autopsy to establish the cause of death.

The man's wife, Suchada Wanplaopring, 37, told reporters she had been informed by doctors at the hospital that her husband died from an arterial problem in his chest, not Covid-19. She went to the hospital to collect his body on Tuesday to prepare for religious rites.

She initially suspected Sriprai died from Covid-19 because she noticed he had a sore throat and dry cough about two weeks ago.

Ms Suchada said Sriprai's death has left her and their two daughters, aged 5 and 13, in a financial plight. Her husband earned about 1,500 baht per day and was their main source of income. She earned only a meagre wage from housekeeping.