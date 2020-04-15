Phuket: 3 new coronavirus cases
published : 15 Apr 2020 at 11:39
writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran
PHUKET: Three new cases of Covid-19 infection, all Thais, were reported by the provincial communicable disease committee on Wednesday, raising the total in the province to 191.
The new cases - the 189th to 191st - are:
- A man, 33, an employee of a glass shop in Bang Thao area in tambon Choeng Thale of Thalang district. He had been in close contact with the 187th patient. He fell sick on April 2;
- A woman, 47, a food vendor in Bang Thao area. She had been in close contact with the 177th case. She fell sick on March 28 and is the 190th patient; and
- A 12-year-old schoolgirl, daughter of the 190th patient. She fell sick on April 14.
Of the 191 cases, 77 have recovered and been released and one died from injuries received in a motorcycle accident, the committee said.
The other 113 were still under treatment, three in a critical condition. There were still no deaths from the virus in the province.