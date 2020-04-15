Phuket: 3 new coronavirus cases

A signboard announces Bang Thao beach in Phuket is closed to the public to contain the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Three new cases of Covid-19 infection, all Thais, were reported by the provincial communicable disease committee on Wednesday, raising the total in the province to 191.

The new cases - the 189th to 191st - are:

- A man, 33, an employee of a glass shop in Bang Thao area in tambon Choeng Thale of Thalang district. He had been in close contact with the 187th patient. He fell sick on April 2;

- A woman, 47, a food vendor in Bang Thao area. She had been in close contact with the 177th case. She fell sick on March 28 and is the 190th patient; and

- A 12-year-old schoolgirl, daughter of the 190th patient. She fell sick on April 14.

Of the 191 cases, 77 have recovered and been released and one died from injuries received in a motorcycle accident, the committee said.

The other 113 were still under treatment, three in a critical condition. There were still no deaths from the virus in the province.