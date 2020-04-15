Khon Kaen taking blood donations at donors' homes

A nurse takes blood from a donor at her home in a housing estate in Muang district of Khon Kaen province. (Photo: Chakrapan Nathanri)

KHON KAEN: With blood supplies short in the province, doctors and nurses are being sent out to people's homes to get much-needed donations.

Dr Sujira Kwasaen, director of the Health Promotion Hospital at the 7th Health Centre, said the province's blood reserves had run dangerously low after the outbreak of coronavirus disease.

The Khon Kaen Regional Hospital, for example, now needs a daily reserve of 1,200 units of blood, he said.

Before, about 120 units were needed for patients per day. But the daily need had increased to about 600 units, for patients being treated in emergency wards after accidents, those being treated for thalassemia and patients who regularly need a blood intake.

Currently the hospital had only 700 units in daily reserve.

"In late March we had only 300 units of blood in reserve because people lost confidence in the situation and stopped donating blood, or they stayed home in response to the government's measures to stem the spread of the virus.

"So, we decided to go on the offensive, while strictly complying with standard health procedures.

"If any village or household has three or more people who want to donate blood, they can call the 7th Health Centre at telephone number 062-1973777.

"A rapid mobile team of doctors and nurses with field equipment will be dispatched to accept blood donations from wherever the donors are," Dr Sujira said.

"We will take 350 cubic centimetres of blood each from those who weigh 45-52 kilogrammes and 450cc each from those who weigh more," she said.

Because of the blood shortage, priorities have been set, with the most urgent patients getting it first.

It was hoped the practice of accepting blood from donors at their homes would help solve this problem, while the coronavirus crisis lasts, Dr Sujira said.