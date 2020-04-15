1st Covid-19 fatality in Ayutthaya

Municipal workers spray disinfectant at a marketplace in Ayutthaya's Muang district as a precaution against Covid-19. (Photo: Sunthorn Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: A 60-year-old Muslim man who returned from a religious ceremony in Indonesia on April 3 died at the provincial hospital late on Tuesday night. He was the first death from coronavirus in the province.

The provincial Covid-19 emergency centre on Wednesday reported that the man, a native of Phachi district, had been quarantined at a facility in tambon Talumphli in Muang district on his return from Indonesia.

While there he developed the symptoms of Covid-19 and tested positive for the virus. He was admitted for treatment at Ayutthaya Hospital, where he died on Tuesday night.

The man had also sufferred from diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

Ayutthaya still has five Covid-19 patients under treatment. Four of them have shown considerable improvement and the other is in a stable condition, the centre reported.



