Aid for workers extended

A woman reads a book to pass the time at King Rama II Hospital in Samut Songkhram province. She is among a number of healthcare workers on standby to advise visitors on how to properly wash their hands before entering the hospital. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The cabinet on Wednesday endorsed a proposal to extend a Covid-19 financial compensation programme intended for workers in regular employment affected by the pandemic.

The Social Security System (SSS) compensation will cover members in the event of loss of employment or suspension from work due to the outbreak.

The compensation proposal was approved on Tuesday by the social security board which agreed the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on workers was to be legally considered as a "force majeure".

The proposal covers formal workers insured under Section 33 of the Social Security Act who have worked for businesses which were not ordered shut by the government as part of the Covid-19 containment measures but had stopped or suspended operations due to the outbreak.

The proposal also covers workers who are identified as contacts in confirmed Covid-19 cases and who subsequently face the compulsory 14-day Covid-19 quarantine, according to the cabinet resolution.

The compensation rate amounts to 62% of the daily wage and the maximum compensation period is capped at 90 days, which is the same rule the cabinet previously approved for the SSS workers whose employers were ordered by the government to suspend operations for the sake of virus containment.

The Labour Ministry will have the cabinet resolution published in the Royal Gazette before the compensation can be legally offered to social security members who qualify for it.

It is not known at this stage how many are likely to apply for the expanded help.