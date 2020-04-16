Robots to aid in disinfectant battle

A new virus-busting robot has been whipped up to help hospital personnel and authorities kill Covid-19 more quickly.

A technician operates a robot developed by electrical engineers at Kasetsart University to spray disinfectant in areas prone to Covid-19 infection. photo by Kasetsart University's Faculty of Engineering

The robot will help spray disinfectant in high-risk areas.

While not exactly boosting the sleek aesthetic of robots from a Hollywood blockbuster like Transformers, the machine has two movable arms measuring 1.75 metres and is able run on rough surfaces, traverse slopes and climb over five-centimetre high obstacles.

"It can work two times faster than humans," said Panya Lao-anantana, a Kasetsart University electronic engineer who leads a team of inventors.

The team has created a prototype and plans to disseminate its blueprint so others can help develop its specifications, boosting the robot battalion.

The news comes as the government steps up efforts to disinfect various areas, ranging from state quarantine areas for travellers returning from Covid-19 hit countries, to hospitals and even crowded outdoor areas as part of its drive to suppress the virus.

Earlier the army ordered its soldiers to spray chemicals across Bangkok late at night as part of efforts to clean the capital, which became Thailand's epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak in early March.

That is a "risky, weary and costly" job, said Asst Prof Panya.

Sanitation workers risk catching the virus if they do not wear adequate protection.

But their thick protective gear is poorly ventilated and hot, while the workers have to carry tanks with disinfectant weighing 20-30 kilogrammes.

Altogether, this makes their work particularly strenuous.

"Their cleaning cannot last long as a result," said Asst Prof Panya.

Some special protective gear is also disposable, prompting the need to replace the scarce and expensive apparel, he added.

His team believes the robot can help authorities reduce their workload, although they will need to carry on in those areas where the robots cannot reach.

The remote-controlled robot has a camera attached to its body and can be directed via smartphone.

Those operating the robots can do so up to 500 metres away, although that distance may be reduced to 50 metres if the robot is used to work inside a building where the control signal can be blocked.

"As it can carry two 25-litre tanks of disinfectant, one robot is able to replace two humans, while they only require minimal maintenance," said Asst Prof Panya.