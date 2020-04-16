Product presenter caught selling over-priced face masks

Product presenter Nuntapak Saokham, 27, concentrates on her mobile phone as a Crime Suppression Division officer searches her room at a condominium room in Bangkok's Wang Thong Lang district, where they found 8,550 face masks. She was charged with selling goods on the price control list at inflated prices. (Photo: CSD)

A woman product presenter has been arrested in Wang Thong Lang district of Bangkok for selling face masks, which are on the price control list, at inflated prices.

Crime Suppression Division police detained Nuntapak Saokham, 27, at her room in a condominium on Ramkhamhaeng Road in Wang Thong Lang area, Pol Col Weerachai Khunchaikaew, superintendent of the CSD’s sub-division 6, said on Thursday.

The arrest followed a complaint that Ms Nuntapak, a product presenter or “pretty’’, was selling face masks online, by the box, at high prices. Some were imported from overseas and others made in Thailand.

The masks were sold on her Facebook account, Nuntapak Sk, the CSD subdivision 6 chief said.

Armed with a search warrant approved by the Criminal Court, police found found 8,550 face masks, in boxes, in her room.

Ms Nuntapak allegedly admitted selling them online and posting them to her customers.

She told police that with so many businesses closed down because of the Covid-19 situation she had no work as a product presenter, and no income.

She startted selling face masks to cover her daily expenses.

The CSD investigators charged her with selling goods on the price control list at inflated prices. She was handed over to Wang Thong Lang police station for legal action.

According to CSD photos released to the media, the face masks were priced at 650-700 baht a box of 50.

Boxes of face masks are seized from the condominium room of a young product presenter charged with selling face masks at inflated prices. (CSD photo)



