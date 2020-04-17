Muslims urged to stay safe in Ramadan

The national committee on communicable diseases is urging Muslims across the country to follow guidelines on Covid-19 prevention throughout the coming holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Suwanchai Watthanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Department of Disease Control in his capacity as a member and secretary-general of the national committee, said on Thursday the guideline, dated April 10, was being sent out to every provincial governor for public dissemination along with a request for cooperation from Muslims in every province.

This year's Ramandan, expected to begin either on April 24 or April 25 and end on May 23 or May 24, usually marks a period when many people get together with family in communities, which could present an opportunity for widespread transmission of the new coronavirus, said Dr Suwanchai.

Under the guideline, Muslims are advised to avoid touching, hugging and cheek kisses during the religious rite and instead switch to greeting by raising a hand, said the doctor. Muslims are also advised to avoid going out to pray at mosques where many people gather in the same place, he said, adding they should also follow an announcement by Sheikhul Islam Office regarding Covid-19 preventive measures.

On Tuesday, Chula Ratchamontri Aziz Pitakkumpol issued an announcement on how Muslims should conduct themselves during the Ramadan period with the aim of keeping themselves safe from the Covid-19 virus.

According to the announcement, spitting in public should be avoided for the sake of preventing possible transmission of the new coronavirus.

People should also refrain from attending feasts normally organised after the breaking of the daily fast at a mosque or a place where a large number of people come together, said the announcement.

Food should be handled strictly in line with hygiene standards, packed properly and distributed to neighbours or relatives in lieu of holding a feast, said the announcement. Muslims are advised to avoid sharing food containers among family members, keep at least one metre apart while eating and wash hands both before and after eating.