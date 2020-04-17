Chair of CP calls for govt to aid ailing businesses

Workers are seen at a new surgical mask factory in Samut Prakan. Owned by Dhanin Chearavanont, the plant on Thursday began supplying 100,000 masks to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont has called on the government to help hard-hit businesses stay afloat during the Covid-19 crisis to prevent mass unemployment, saying Thailand still has plenty of room to borrow.

"Many businesses are struggling to survive because they don't have the liquidity they need to operate. The government needs to step in to ensure they can at least keep employing staff and I think Thailand is able to do that as our national debt stands at just 41% of GDP," the senior chairman of CP Group said.

Mr Dhanin said Thailand's low public debt means the country has advantages over other countries in dealing with the economic crisis.

Defending his calls against criticism that he's merely seeking to benefit business, Mr Dhanin said his proposal would help the people and country as a whole.

"We've saved up during normal times for a situation like this, but the government must dare to do it. Even if our debt increases to 100% of GDP, it has to be done. Otherwise there will be mass unemployment, which could affect the economy in the long run," he said.

The 80-year-old tycoon said he believed that with today's advanced technologies, it won't take long to develop a vaccine for Covid-19, which could normalise the situation.

"When the time comes, our economy has a chance to bounce back faster than others because we now have a strong foundation, unlike during previous crises. But the most important thing is that we have to help our hard-hit industries stay afloat and allow workers to keep their jobs during this period," he said, adding the Bank of Thailand should keep the baht weak to help exports after the crisis.

Mr Dhanin said one of the industries that needs to be helped urgently is tourism, as many related businesses have been shuttered during the outbreak.

"The tourism industry is one of Thailand's main economic sectors, accounting for 16-17% of GDP. They are big taxpayers. The government has to help those with temporary cash-flow difficulties get access to the liquidity they need. If they need 100, don't give them 80, give them 100. The government can issue bonds to help them," he said.

Mr Dhanin said he acknowledged there would be different rebound dynamics, which would see different types of businesses recovering at varied paces.

"There will be some sectors that can immediately get back on their feet once the pandemic ends and there will be some sectors that may need government aid for a little longer. The government has to think about this systematically," he said.

The tycoon also warned Thai businesses need to prepare themselves for the post-Covid-19 economy by allocating more funds to research and development. He said Thailand will not be able to compete with other nations if it fails to build a new pool of knowledge required in the modern economy.

"Risks are always with us. We need to prepare ourselves all the time. The post-Covid-19 economy will change but I believe Thais will be resilient and strong in meeting the challenges ahead," he said.

Mr Dhanin was interviewed by the Bangkok Post at his newly built mask factory, for which he invested 100 million baht to produce surgical face masks for medical personnel and the general public free of charge. About 100,000 surgical masks were distributed to medical staff through King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital on Thursday.