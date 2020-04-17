Thai workers to begin returning home through Sungai Kolok

The Sungai Kolok customs checkpoint in Narathiwat province will reopen on Saturday to allow Thai workers stranded in Malaysia to begin returning home, a few at a time. It remains closed to other people.(Photo by Waedao Harai)

NARATHIWAT: The Sungai Kolok border checkpoint will reopen on Saturday so that the first 100 Thai workers stranded in Malaysia can return home and go into a local quarantine.

The border remains closed to other travellers.

Deputy governor Boonpat Raknui inspected the customs checkpoint on Friday, confirming that preparations were in hand.

District chief Rungruang Thimabut said arrangements were in place for the screening of the returnees and their placement in quarantine.

Returnees were required to show letters from the embassy or the consulate and medical certificates showing them clear of Covid-19. The checkpoint could handle 100 returnees a day, said Mr Rungruang.

Teams of officials at three screening points would check the body temperature and travel records of those returning, before they were sent to quarantine centres. Vehicles were arranged to take them to their home provinces for local quarantine, the district chief said.

Chakkrit Uthensut, chief of the Sungai Kolok customs, said the checkpoint would be open from 7am to 7pm. One hundred people on a list provided in advance by the embassy and the consulate would be allowed to enter the country each day.

Customs vehicles would pick them at the checkpoint in the main building for screening before they were sent to quarantine in their home provinces - mainly Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala, he said.

Mr Boonpat said Maharat sports stadium had been set aside as a temporary shelter for those who passed screening but could not get to their home province before curfew. They would there stay overnight and travel the next day. It could accommodate 60-70 people.

If there were fewer than 15 whio could not get home, they would overnight at an Otop building serving as another temporary shelter near the customs checkpoint.

Fourth Army commander Lt Gen Pornsak Poonsawat earlier ordered all 13 temporary border checkpoints with Malaysia closed from March 18.

The border closure was a response to Malaysia's lockdown, restricting entery to Malaysian nationals, to combat the spread of Covid-19.