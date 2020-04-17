Phuket: One new case, total 192

Bangtao beach in Thalang district of Phuket and other beaches in this island province remain closed to prevent the spread of Covid-10. A total of 192 cases have been reported in Phuket. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: An 83-year-old woman who lived in a house with a Covid-19 patient in Thalang district has been confirmed also infected, bringing the total in this island province to 192.

The provincial emergency response panel reported on Friday that the woman, the 192nd case, lived with patient No189 in Bangtao area of tambon Choeng Thalae.

She had been in close contact with the high-risk patient. She was admitted to a quarantine centre, but had shown no symptoms.

From Jan 5 to April 16, a total of 192 people had been confirmed infected with coronavirus disease.

Of these, 99 had recovered and been discharged from hospitals; one had died from injuries received in a motorcycle accident, the committee reported. The remaining 92 people were still under treatment, three of them were in a critical condition.

There had been no Covid-19 related deaths in Phuket, the panel said.