Phuket reports no new infections

Covid-19 case total steady at 192 with 85 patients still in hospital

A health worker checks a woman's temperature during Covid-19 surveillance in Phuket. The province reported no new infections on Saturday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: The island province reported no new Covid-19 infections on Saturday as seven more infected patients have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals. The total remained at 192.

Of the 192 infected people, 106 have now recovered and been released, while one had died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the provincial emergency response panel said.

All but three of the 85 patients still under treatment are in a satisfactory condition.

Phuket has the second-highest total of infections in the country after Bangkok, which accounts for 1,401 of the 2,733 cases nationwide as of Saturday.

The panel said a total of 2,811 people in the province have been tested for the coronavirus, with 2,684 allowed to return home, 42 awaiting lab results and the others being treated in hospitals.