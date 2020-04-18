Section
33 new cases, no death, total 2,733
Thailand
General

33 new cases, no death, total 2,733

65% of all cases recovered

published : 18 Apr 2020 at 12:33

writer: Online Reporters

A staff member at a store in Phuket checks temperature of a customer. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)
A staff member at a store in Phuket checks temperature of a customer. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

The government on Saturday reported 33 local cases of new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and no death, raising total cases to 2,733.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the death toll remained at 47. 

Todate, 68 of 76 provinces and Bangkok have reported infections. The number of recovered patients is now 1,787, said Dr Taweesilp. That was 65.4% of all cases.

More details to come

