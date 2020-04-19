Section
Most people want to be informed of Covid-19 daily via TV: Poll
Thailand
General

published : 19 Apr 2020 at 09:53

writer: Online Reporters

A majority of people want to be informed of the Covid-19 spread on television on a daily basis, according to a survey carried out by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,243 people throughout the country between April 13-17.

Asked what they wanted to know during the Covid-19 outbreak, with each respondent allowed to give more than one answer, 79.85% mentioned the statistics, figures and information about the pandemic; 69.94% the time when the pandemic was expected to stop; 63.50% the medication to cure the disease; 60.03% ways of preventing themselves from it; and, 55.52% medical care for the infected.

Regarding their preferred channels in getting the information, 81.01% wanted to get it via television; 66.37% Facebook; 58.97% Line; 44.97% news websites; and, 46.74% medical personnel.

On their preferred frequency of getting the information, 60.34% said they wanted to get it on a daily basis; 27.84% twice a day; 5.95% every hour; and, 5.87% once every two or three days.

Over half of the respondents - 58.57% - said they became worried whenever receiving information on Covid-19, while the rest said otherwise.

Asked why they became worried, 60.70% said it was because they had received both true and fake news; 55.01% said they became nervous on seeing high figures of the deaths and infections; 44.04% said news on the pandemic was presented in so many aspects; 42.01% said they had been overfed with information on the virus; and, 31.17% said the virus news was mostly worrying.

