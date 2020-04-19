4 Thai golfers, 131 AFS students return from US

Thai golfers arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport from the United States on Saturday night. They and students on the same flight were sent for a 14-day quarantine in Bangkok. (Photo by Sutthiwit Chaiyutworakan)

Four Thai professional golfers and 131 Thai students who studied in the United States under the American Field Service (AFS) cultural exchange programme have been placed in quarantined after arriving home on a flight from the US on Saturday night.

The four golfers -- Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Moriya Jutanugarn, Ariya Jutanugarn, and Wichanee Meechai -- and three other people in the same group had obtained a letter of certification from the Thai embassy in the US and the fit-to-fly certificate.

The 131 AFS students also carried the required documents.

They were received on their arrival at the Suvarnabhumi airport at 11pm by Gen Paripat Palasin, deputy chief of the Armed Forces Joint Staff, Kittipong Kittikachorn, deputy director of the Suvarnabhumi airport, and officials from the Communicable Disease Control Department.

Six of the AFS students were found with a temperature higher than the normal 37.5 degree Celcius. Two of them were sent to Bang Bo Hospital, two to Bang Saothong Hospital and two to Phra Samut Chedi Hospital for further observation. The 125 other students were taken to Ramada Hotel on Ratchadapisek road in Bangkok for a 14-day quarantine.