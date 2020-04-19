Section
No new Covid-19 infections in Phuket
Thailand
General

published : 19 Apr 2020 at 11:40

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

PHUKET: For the second day in a row, no new Covid-19 infections were reported in this island resort province on Sunday, the provincial communicable disease committee announced.

The number of confirmed infections in the province stood at 192 on Sunday. Of them, 126 have recovered and been discharged, leaving 65 under treatment. One of the infected had earlier died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Another day without new infections is encouraging as Phuket is second only to Bangkok in terms of total infections in the country, said the committee.

Therefore, people are asked to continue to practise social distancing, wear a face mask, refrain from non-essential activities and stay at home.

Those who develop the symptoms of having a fever, soar throat and coughing should quickly distance themselves from other people and go to see a doctor, the committee said.


