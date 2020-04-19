Couple claim 1 son dead, another missing after abduction

NAKHON PHANOM: A couple have filed a police complaint saying that one of their two sons had died from a beating while the other was missing after they were abducted by a group of men who claimed to be drug suppression officials.

In their complaint filed with That Phanom police on Sunday, Niwat Saisa, 59, and his wife Mrs Pan, 56, said at about 8.30pm on April 17 a group of two or three men in camouflage uniforms went to their cottage in a rubber plantation near Ban Yang Kham in tambon Ummao of That Phanom district in a pick-up truck.

The couple said the men claimed to be military officers on a drug suppression operation, and took away their two sons, Yutthana, 33, and Nathapong, 29.

Later that night, at about 1am, they received a telephone call from Yutthana's phone. But the caller was an unidentified man who told them to go to Somdej Phra Yupparat That Phanom Hospital to see one of their sons who was being treated for injuries.

They went to the hospital and were informed by doctors and nurses that their eldest son, Yutthana, had died. From Yutthana's appearance, they believed he had been physically assaulted.

The couple also told the police that their other son, Nathapong, was still missing.

They asked the police to investigate to find the culprits and look for their missing son.

The police accepted the complaint for further investigation.