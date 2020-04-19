Thailand reports 32 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

A man in Yaowarat wearing a protective face mask uses his phone during the coronavirus disease outbreak on Saturday. (Reuters photo)

Thailand on Sunday reported 32 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 2,765, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said.

Of the new cases, 28 were in the capital, Bangkok, said centre spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin.

No new fatalities were reported. Thailand has had 47 deaths from the coronavirus.

For the second day in a row, no new Covid-19 infections were reported in Phuket on Sunday, the provincial communicable disease committee announced.

On Saturday night, four professional golfers and 131 students studying in the United States arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport and have been quarantined for 14 days.