8 Thai women finally return home from Myanmar via Mae Sot

TAK: Eight Thai women who had worked in Myanmar returned to Thailand via Mae Sot district of this northern border province on Sunday morning.

They were received on their arrival at the 2nd Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge by Maj Gen Ukrit Nutkhamhaeng, commander of the 4th Infantry Division, Pol Col Sangkhom Tadso, chief of the Tak immigration police and other officials concerned.

In transit from where they had worked to Myawaddy opposite Mae Sot district, the eight Thai woman were stuck at Hpa-An township in Karen State, where a 10pm-4am curfew has been imposed since April 18 to stem the Covid-19 outbreak.

With coordination between the local Thai-Myanmar border committees (Mae Sot-Myawaddy), a vehicle was arranged to take the Thai women to the bridge.

On their arrival, the eight had their belongings disinfected, underwent a temperature check and presented their personal health and travel records to the authorities before being moved to Suan Sin Hotel in Muang district for a 14-day quarantine.

Immigration police said 12 more Thai citizens would return to Thailand via Mae Sot on Monday and 29 others would follow on Tuesday.