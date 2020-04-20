Section
Phuket: Third day without new cases
Thailand
General

Phuket: Third day without new cases

published : 20 Apr 2020 at 10:12

writer: Achadtaya Chuenniran

Folded chairs and umbrellas at deserted Patong beach, Phuket. (Photo: Reuters)
PHUKET: For the third day in a row, no new Covid-19 infections were reported in this southern province on Monday, leaving the number of confirmed cases at 192 with no deaths, the provincial communicable disease committee announced.

Of the total confirmed infections, 127 have recovered and been discharged, leaving 64 under treatment. One of the infected earlier died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Of the 64 under treatment, three are in a serious condition and the others reported to be "satisfactory".

Although it is an encouraging sign, the provincial public health office said testing for infections among people in high risk groups will continue. 

The office reiterated the necessity for all people to practise social distancing, always wear a face mask while outdoors and refrain from taking part in non-essential activities or going to crowded areas.


