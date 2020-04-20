Section
Thailand logs 27 new Covid-19 cases, no new deaths Monday
Thailand
General

Thailand logs 27 new Covid-19 cases, no new deaths Monday

published : 20 Apr 2020 at 12:37

writer: Agencies and online reporters

A woman wearing a protective mask rides a bike during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Bangkok on Sunday. (Reuters photo)
Health officials reported 27 more cases of novel coronavirus but no additional deaths across Thailand on Monday.

Monday's figure was five lower than the 32 cases reported on Sunday, and the lowest number recorded since March 14. The highest daily increase in novel coronavirus cases was the 188 logged on March 22.

Of the new cases, 16 had come into contact with a previously confirmed case, said Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

There are now 2,792 cases across the country.

For the third consecutive day, no additional virus deaths from Covid-19 were reported, leaving the accumulated death toll at 47.

An additional 71 people were recorded as recovered from the disease on Monday, for a total of 1,999. A total of 746 remain hospitalised.

For the third day in a row, no new Covid-19 infections were reported in Phuket on Monday, the provincial communicable disease committee announced.

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

-- More to follow --

