Storm kills teen, grandma injured

A fallen tree damaged this building during the storm in Nong Bunmak district of Nakhon Ratchasima that also uprooted another tree that killed a 16-year-old girl and injured her grandmother on Sunday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A teenage girl was killed and her grandmother seriously injured when a big tree fell on them as they sheltered from a storm at a cassava farm in Nong Bunmak district on Sunday afternoon.

Neighbours said a violent storm struck suddenly, about 3pm, while Nim Sakkunakorn, 61, and her 16-year-old granddaughter, Parita Khumkrathok, were planting cassava in a field near Ban Dan Talot in tambon Nong Mai Phai.

The storm uprooted a big tree where they took shelter, and it crushed them as it fell. Both were seriously injured and were rushed to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, where Parita was later pronounced dead.

The storm also damaged many houses and other structures in the area.

Many trees fell across the Chok Chai-Samakha road between Bu Kut Chok and Nong Chong Kho villages, blocking traffic.

Highway and electricity workers spent about four hours clearikng the trees off the road.