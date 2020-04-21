Thailand logs 19 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death Tuesday

A cleaner works at a shopping centre in Samut Prakan province on Monday. All shops in the mall except for the grocery section were closed to curb Covid-19. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The government on Tuesday reported 19 new coronavirus (Covid-19) patients, raising the total to 2,811, and one more death, a 50-year-old taxi driver whose passengers included boxing stadium spectators.

The tally of new cases is significantly lower than the 27 recorded on Monday. It is the lowest since March 14, and marks the third consecutive day of declines. Because of limited testing, however, the actual number of infections may be higher.

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the taxi driver had Type 2 diabetes, poorly controlled blood sugar levels and smoked. He took passengers to Lumpinee boxing stadium, where he picked up others.

On March 18, the man developed a mild fever, a cough and shortness of breath. He sought treatment from a hospital in Bangkok and returned home with medications.

His symptoms did not improve. On March 23 he had a fever of 39.5°C, body pain, phlegm and shortness of breath. He tested positive for Covid-19. His condition deteriorated and he died on Monday.

The 19 cases over the past 24 hours included 10 people in close contact with previous patients, two visitors to crowded places, one person who worked closely with others, one attendee to religious ceremonies, and one returnee from the United States who was quarantined in Bangkok.

Two new patients were detected using preemptive tests in Yala province and two others were tested before doctors' operations.

The latest, lower number of new cases resulted from people's cooperation with the stay-home policy adopted 14 days ago, Dr Taweesilp said.

Over the past 24 hours 109 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals. The total of recovery cases rose to 2,108 and only 655 patients remained at hospitals. Forty-eight patients have died.

He said that hospital beds were vacant largely because no other patients want to visit hospitals for the time being.

Bangkok recorded the most accumulated patients, 1,447, followed by 191 in Phuket, 152 in Nonthaburi, 108 in Samut Prakan, 95 in Yala and 79 in Pattani.

The number of provinces without a new case in the past 14 days rose to 36, Dr Taweesilp said.

They were Amnat Charoen, Ayutthaya, Buri Ram, Chanthaburi, Chiang Rai, Kalasin, Kanchanaburi, Maha Sarakham, Mae Hongson, Lamphun, Lop Buri, Mukdahan, Nakhon Nayok, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai, Phetchabun, Phetchaburi, Phrae, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ratchaburi, Rayong, Roi Et, Sa Kaeo, Sakon Nakhon, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Si Sa Ket, Sukhothai, Suphan Buri, Surin, Tak, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Uthai Thani, Uttaradi and Yasothon.