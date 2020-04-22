Returnee shares travel nightmare in virus limbo

"Thank you, everyone, for bringing me home and for all the advice during the whole difficult month," Yala Waehamzee Samae, a travel blogger.

A travel blogger recently repatriated after being stuck in limbo for a month in Montenegro has expressed gratitude to Thai embassy officials for helping him return home.

Yala Waehamzee Samae was travelling across Europe to share his adventure on his Facebook page "Around WAE" when his dream trip turned into a travel nightmare as his flight from Podgorica to Serbia was cancelled due to anti-Covid-19 measures.

Mr Waehamzee finally landed at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday at 9am after a flight was arranged by a Thai embassy in Europe along with 29 other stranded returnees.

After arriving in Thailand, Mr Waehamzee posted on Facebook thanking the embassy and all of its staff for helping in his repatriation.

"Thank you, everyone, for bringing me home and for all the advice during the whole difficult month," Mr Waehamzee said. "It's a truly unforgettable experience for me. May God return the goodness to all of you a thousand times. Thank you very much."

Mr Waehamzee and the 29 others have now been placed under the mandatory 14-day monitoring quarantine period.

The story of Mr Waehamzee's repatriation was posted on the Facebook page of the Thai embassy in Budapest before it went viral on social media. Many netizens praised the embassy's efforts in helping Mr Waehamzee.

The ordeal began after he had travelled to Turkey, Spain, France, Poland, Germany, Austria, Hungary and Bosnia. According to his itinerary, he was supposed to fly from Montenegro to Serbia and then to Russia as the last stop before returning to the kingdom.

However, in Montenegro, he struggled to find a hotel to stay in and a flight to return home. On March 17, Mr Waehamzee contacted the Royal Thai Embassy in Budapest pleading for help.

The embassy managed to find a hostel and a return flight to Thailand from Bosnia, but he needed to obtain a "fit-to-fly" health certificate as mandated by the Thai government.

By the time he acquired a "fit-to-fly" certificate in Montenegro, the airport in Bosnia had already closed.

The embassy in Budapest then came up with another solution for Mr Waehamzee. This time, he would need to travel via arranged taxi to the Hungarian capital for a flight home.

But his return home was again postponed when the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) decided to extend its ban on all commercial flights to Thailand until April 18.

The plan to bring him home was tried again on April 16. This time, Mr Waehamzee had to travel to Amsterdam from Montenegro through Croatia, Bosnia, Hungary, Austria and Germany. A special flight was being arranged by the Thai government.

Travelling to Amsterdam took three days for Mr Waehamzee as he had to switch rental cars in each country. At each border, Thai embassy officials helped him with clarifying travel documents.

Mr Waehamzee was just one of many Thais wishing to return home from abroad.

According to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), approximately 9,000 Thais overseas recently lodged requests to return to Thailand after April 30, with more set to follow as the virus pandemic around the world worsens.

The largest group, 1,950, will arrive from the United States, which has the highest confirmed number of cases and fatalities.

Another 786 will return from Australia; 600 each from New Zealand, India and Myanmar; 500 each from Cambodia and Indonesia; 400 from South Korea; 335 from the United Arab Emirates; 331 from the Philippines; 290 from Saudi Arabia; 280 from Japan; 160 from the Maldives; and 40 from Sri Lanka.

Those numbers do not include 8,000 Thai workers coming from Malaysia who registered to return to Thailand by five border checkpoints in the South.

The government has prepared 796 quarantine facilities nationwide with 20,941 beds for the returnees, according to CCSA.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thai embassies around the world and related agencies are working hard and doing their best to bring Thai people home," CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said.