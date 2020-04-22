Section
15 new Covid cases, one more death
Thailand
General

published : 22 Apr 2020 at 12:48

writer: Online Reporters

An official tells commuters to keep their distance from each other at the passenger boat pier in Bang Kapi district of Bangkok on Wednesday, when the government reported only 15 new cases of Covid-19 infection. Varuth Hirunyatheb
The government on Wednesday reported 15 new cases of coronavirus disease, raising the national total to 2,826, and one more death - a Thai woman with a chronic ailment whose daughter had earlier been infected.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the number of new cases continued to fall.

Over the past three days the number of infections had dropped from  27 to 19, and now 15, he said.

The latest figure was a cause for national pride, showing that people were cooperating by staying at home to curb the spread of the disease.

"It is a small success, but it is not over yet because the crisis is worldwide and will continue," he said.

The latest fatality was a person also suffering from diabetes, hypertension, high blood cholesterol and obesity, and was one of the many deaths of people with chronic diseases.

The 58-year-old woman fell sick on March 20 with a fever, phlegm, runny nose and cough. Her daughter  had been previously infected. On March 28, her Covid-19 test came back positive.

During treatment her condition worsened, with fatigue, shortness of breath and diarrhoea before her death on Tuesday, Dr Taweesilp said.

The new 15 cases included 10 people in close contact with earlier patients, a salesperson, a cargo transport worker, a worker close to tourists, a returnee and a visitor to crowded places.

Over the previous 24 hours, 244 patients who had recovered were discharged.

"The three-digit figure is highly satisfactory," Dr Taweesilp said.

Of the 2,826 accumulated cases, 2,352 had recovered and been discharged, he said.

