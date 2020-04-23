City Hall defends tree-cutting drive

A tree outside Lumpini Park on Witthayu Road in Bangkok is left with only its lower trunk standing after seeing its top part cut off to prevent accidents from falling branches. Arnun Chonmahatrakool

City Hall has defended its controversial weeks-long tree cutting on some Bangkok streets, claiming it is doing so to save people from falling branches.

City Hall’s clarification on Wednesday said there has been growing dissatisfaction on social media over the cutting of trees on Witthayu Road.

It said netizens accused City Hall of felling trees to “mark” the 238th anniversary of Krung Rattanakosin, the former name of the Thai capital, on Tuesday.

Noppon Monmanassitti, acting chief of Sathon district, denied accusations of tree-felling. He said officials have only trimmed big trees to prevent them from falling due to strong winds, which occurs in the summer.

“After the cutting, new stems will grow,” he said. “The trees are not left standing dead.”

District officials have been carrying it out for weeks, Mr Noppon said, adding they are experienced in the planting and taking care of trees.

They are in the process of trimming 60 blackboard trees, locally called “tin pet”, which line Charoen Rat and Chan roads along a one kilometre stretch.

The tree can grow as high as 40 metres, and those in the Sathon area have grown to about six metres.

“They fall onto cars almost every year,” Mr Noppon said, adding the trees have no taproots and this makes them prone to damage caused by strong winds.

He said lopping off the branches is done for the sake of public safety.

On Tuesday, Facebook page “Big Trees” cast doubt over the tree-cutting moves. The most controversial action was the cutting of trees from Witthayu Road to Rama IV Road and Sarasin intersections.

“What I saw was large trees ending up shockingly short,” one Facebook user wrote. “Who will take responsibility for the destruction of this public asset?” More than 30 Burma Padauk trees, locally known as “pradu”, were trimmed. The trees used to give shade to drivers and pedestrians along Witthayu Road.

Masawan Pinsuwan, chief of Pathumwan district, cited safety reasons in countering the criticism.

“We intend to prevent accidents as we receive complaints of falling branches every year,” Ms Masawan said. “At the same time, we have to conserve the trees.”

She said people who trimmed the trees were trained by Big Trees conservationists.