Hundreds of returnees going straight into quarantine

A health control official sprays disinfectant on a returnee's bags at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday, before they and their owner were taken to quarantine. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Hundreds of people arriving back in Thailand are going straight into quarantine, including monks and nuns returning from India, while workers stranded in Malaysia will receive essential supplies, officials said on Thursday.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said 144 workers were to cross over from Malaysia about 1.15pm on Thursday, and 55 Thai tourists and students were due to fly in from Turkey about 2pm.

On Friday, another 31 would arrive from Japan about 3.30pm and 171 monks, nuns and Buddhist followers would arrive by plane from India about 3pm. The monks would be quarantined at hotels, with permission from the Sangha Supreme Council, he said.

Dr Taweesilp said the five checkpoints on the Malaysian border opened to accept Thai workers returning home could process only up to 350 returnees a day, because adequate quarantine facilities had to be prepared for them.

Thousands of Thais remained stranded in Malaysia and the embassy there would provide them with essential items to ensure their well-being, he said.

Dr Taweesilp said the checkpoint in Sadao district of Songkhla province would remain closed for seven days for sanitising after two immigration officers there caught the coronavirus disease. He said 142 people in close contact with them were also quarantined.

Prime Minister's Office Minister Tewan Liptapallop said about 170 Thais would be returning from India each day on Friday and on Saturday. They would include 130 monks and 20 nuns each day.

After landing at Don Mueang airport they would be screened and taken to quarantine facilities. The Defence Ministry was responsible for their accommodation, he said.