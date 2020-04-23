Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Hundreds of returnees going straight into quarantine
Thailand
General

Hundreds of returnees going straight into quarantine

Workers stranded in Malaysia to get provisions

published : 23 Apr 2020 at 15:54

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

A health control official sprays disinfectant on a returnee's bags at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday, before they and their owner were taken to quarantine. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
A health control official sprays disinfectant on a returnee's bags at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday, before they and their owner were taken to quarantine. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Hundreds of people arriving back in Thailand are going straight into quarantine, including monks and nuns returning from India, while workers stranded in Malaysia will receive essential supplies, officials said on Thursday.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said 144 workers were to cross over from Malaysia about 1.15pm on Thursday, and 55 Thai tourists and students were due to fly  in from Turkey about 2pm. 

On Friday, another 31 would arrive from Japan about 3.30pm and 171 monks, nuns and Buddhist followers would arrive by plane from India about 3pm. The monks would be quarantined at hotels, with permission from the Sangha Supreme Council, he said.

Dr Taweesilp said the five checkpoints on the Malaysian border opened to accept Thai workers returning  home could process only up to 350 returnees a day, because adequate quarantine facilities had to be prepared for them.

Thousands of Thais remained stranded in Malaysia and the embassy there would provide them with essential items to ensure their well-being, he said.

Dr Taweesilp said the checkpoint in Sadao district of Songkhla province would remain closed for seven days for sanitising after two immigration officers there caught the coronavirus disease. He said 142 people in close contact with them were also quarantined.

Prime Minister's Office Minister Tewan Liptapallop said about 170 Thais would be returning from India each day on Friday and on Saturday. They would include 130 monks and 20 nuns each day.

After landing at Don Mueang airport they would be screened and taken to quarantine facilities. The  Defence Ministry was responsible for their accommodation, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
World

EU haggles over deal, WHO warns pandemic far from over

BRUSSELS: Bitterly divided EU leaders will try Thursday to hammer out a huge coronavirus rescue package, as the WHO warned the pandemic is far from over.

18:45
Thailand

Rule by law

Three weeks after the state of emergency was declared, the number of controversial cases involving violations has risen, mainly regarding food handouts and curfew violations.

18:22
Thailand

Four held for trespassing, taking videos in Phuket Zoo

PHUKET: Two foreign nationals and two Thais were arrested after they allegedly climbed over the wall of Phuket zoo, took videos of animals that they posted online and solicited public donations to feed them.

17:37