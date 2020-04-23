Section
Young volunteer dies fighting wildfire
Thailand
General

Young volunteer dies fighting wildfire

published : 23 Apr 2020 at 17:06

writer: Post Reporters

NORTH: A youth volunteer has died while helping fight a bushfire in Mae Hong Son, the seventh such death in firefighting operations in the North this year.

Sittichai Kongkaewsingam, 21, died in the flames while helping put out the blaze on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a witness, a fire threatened a village in Khun Yuam district and residents called for help. Sittichai was one of the volunteers who arrived to help. The wind blew the fire back towards him and he became trapped and died.

The problem of wildfires in the North has persisted, affecting both the environment and people's health. Many are started on purpose.

From March 30 to April 21, police said, 42 people were arrested for arson. One, Laowu Saesue, was sentenced to four years' imprisonment and fined 439,668 baht after setting a fire in Chiang Mai last month.

