Lender strips down house

A creditor in Nong Bua Lamphu stripped the lumber from a debtor's house on Thursday to recoup on an overdue payment.

Samruay Senamontri, 40, said her house was torn down by an eight-man crew led by a 60-year-old woman identified as Toon, to retrieve lumber used to build her home in Non Sang district.

Ms Samruay said she had borrowed 50,000 baht with 7% interest in 2014 and paid off some of that debt before running low on finances.

She later managed to pay off 40,000 baht of the debt.

On Wednesday, she and her husband visited another village and upon returning home, found only their house posts left, as Ms Toon and her crew had hauled off the rest.

Ms Toon and her accomplices have since been told to report to the police.