Prisoner manhunt gets underway

RAYONG: The Central Prison in Rayong launched manhunt for three inmates who broke out of Khao Mai Kaeo Prison on Wednesday, a source said.

The officials were deployed to track down three escapees - a 22-year-old sentenced to three years on drug use charges, a 33-year-old serving five years and seven months for drug use and a 27-year-old sentenced to four years and two months for murder.

Officials discovered witnesses had seen a group of 10 inmates including the escapees cutting grass near the road at 2pm.

Afterwards, a car whose driver had repeatedly asked for directions parked near the spot where the inmates were working. The officials are looking into whether the driver aided their escape.

Khao Mai Kaeo Prison has about 300 inmates, a few of whom are serving without the possibility of parole.