Parents seek swift return of students
Thailand
General

Parents seek swift return of students

published : 24 Apr 2020 at 09:18

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The parents of Thai exchange students in Argentina have asked the authorities to secure the return of their children as winter approaches the southern hemisphere, which they fear may be conducive to the spread of Covid-19.

The parents of American Field Service (AFS) students in Argentina have voiced growing concerns over the welfare of their children. The parents claim the cold winter climate could increase the spread of infections in the region.

They have also expressed fears over whether the country has sufficient Covid-19 preventive regulations in place.

Supattra Soontawanik, a parent, said Argentina's borders have been closed since March, which has kept her daughter and other classmates from returning to Thailand. The students have sought help from the AFS and the Thai government, only to be told they have to wait until Argentina reopens its air space.

She said her daughter is staying with a family in Santiago del Estero where there are 71 exchange students from the AFS and the Rotary programme from several countries.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Cherdkiat Atthakor said Thai diplomats had visited to check up on and provide help to the students while Argentinian air space is closed.

