15 new Covid cases, no new deaths

Representatives of Disabilities Thailand submit their written request for special financial assistance for people with disabilities during the Covid-19 crisis to Prasong Poontaneat, right, permanent secretary for finance, at the Finance Ministry in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The government on Friday reported 15 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), raising the national total to 2,854. There were no new deaths.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the low number of new cases each day now was the result of people cooperating with disease control measures over the past 7-14 days.

People's current response to the measures would show results in the next 7-14 days, he said.

The new 15 cases included nine people in close contact with previous patients - four each in Bangkok and Phuket and the other in Songkhla province.

Other six were four cases detected by pre-emptive testing in Yala province, one returnee and one visitor from Pathum Thani province to Bang Pa-in market in Ayutthaya province.

Of the 2,854 accumulated cases in 68 provinces, 2,490 had recovered and were discharged from hospitals. Sixty cases of recovery were recorded over the past 24 hours.

"Only 314 patients remain at hospitals thanks to the work of all medical personnel. Now we see pictures of patients being discharged from hospitals and welcomed by happy relatives," Dr Taweesilp said.

Bangkok had the most patients at 1,457, followed by 200 in Phuket, 152 in Nonthaburi, 111 in Samut Prakan, 99 in Yala, 86 in Chon Buri, 79 in Pattani, 44 in Songkhla, 40 in Chiang Mai and 37 in Pathum Thani.