Electrical appliance stores reopen in Nan

Customers eye products at a mobile phone shop in coronavirus-free Nan province on Friday when local authorities permitted the reopening of electrical appliance stores. (Photo: Rarinthorn Petcharoen)

NAN: Sales of electrical goods were allowed to resume at stores and shopping centres in Nan on Friday, as the province remained free of Covid-19 disease.

Provincial governor Worakitti Sritipakorn issued an order permiting sales of electrical goods at shopping centres, big retail shops and appliance and mobile phone stores.

Shops were forbidden to sell electrical appliances, which were not deemed essential goods, on March 23 when authorities closed most parts of department stores, shopping centres, large retail stores and plazas as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Nan is among nine provinces that remain free of Covid-19 cases, and the only province in the North.

Store operators asked to resume sales of electrical appliances, arguing that people needed these items for everyday life. Nan's communicable disease committee agreed to the request.

It is conditional on the sales areas being regularly cleaned, garbage disposed of daily and the number of customers at a time limited to prevent crowding.

Owners, staff and customers must pass body temperature checks, wash their hands and wear face masks.

Big stores must provide hand sanitiser products for public use. Sales staff must not give product advice to visitors.