Thai flag lights up Swiss peak in solidarity display

The world-famous Matterhorn in Zermatt, Switzerland, is illuminated with the Thai national flag shortly after midnight to support the Thai fight against the coronavirus. (© Light Art by Gerry Hofstetter / Michael Portmann photo)

The Thai flag has been projected onto Switzerland's most famous mountain as part of a spectacular show of support for the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The town of Zermatt in southern Switzerland projected the Thai flag onto the Matterhorn at 12.45am on Friday to demonstrate support for the country as it battles Covid-19, which even forced the cancellation of the famed Songkran festival.

“The always friendly population of Thailand suffers from the coronavirus. Therefore, this year Songkran could not be carried out in the usual way,” Zermatt officials wrote on the town’s website. “We send a sign of hope and strength and show solidarity with the people of Thailand.”

Zermatt has only around 6,000 inhabitants but the small town on the border with Italy draws millions of tourists each year to its landmark, the Matterhorn.

The Thai flag was one of a number of the light projections displayed on the mountain to support countries around the globe battling the virus. It appeared after the national flag of South Korea and before the Singapore flag.

“The village shows solidarity with all the people who are currently suffering and is grateful to all those who are helping to overcome the crisis,” the Zermatt website proclaimed.

The Swiss embassy in Thailand later posted the picture on its Facebook account with an encouraging message to Thais to show the strong ties between the two countries.

“We want to send a sign of hope and strength and we wish the best health for everyone living in this beautiful country,” the embassy wrote.