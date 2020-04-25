19 Thai unis list on 'THE Impact' ranks

Approximately 19 Thai universities are listed on the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings (THE Impact), global performance scales assessing universities against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which consider their research, outreach and stewardship.

Chulalongkorn University is ranked first in Thailand and 45th in the world for its pursuit of sustainability in Life on Land (SDG 15), making it into the world's top 101-200 tier for overall sustainability performance.

THE Impact 2020, released on Thursday, includes 766 universities from 85 countries.

Chulalongkorn scores 76.9 out of 100 and is ranked 6th in Asean.

Khon Kaen University and King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi are two other Thai universities that make the 101-200th tier grade in the sustainability ranking scheme.

Mahidol University is ranked in the 201-300 tier. All the Thai universities on the ranking perform well when it comes to SDG 17, Partnerships to Achieve the Goals.

As far as SDG 15 or Life on Land is concerned, the rankings pertain to universities' research on biodiversity, climate change, water and food security, as well as policy and social support for land ecosystems, said Pirongrong Ramasoota, vice-president of Chulalongkorn University for Social Outreach and Global Engagement.